Amit Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan of Border Security Force(BSF)’s Mooring Place and e-unveiled various projects in Kutch

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah performed BhoomiPujan of Border Security Force(BSF)’s Mooring Place and e-unveiled various projects in Kutch, Gujarat, today. Several dignitaries including Union Home Secretary and Director General, BSF were present on the occasion. Union Home Minister visited Harami Nala and reviewed the security situation there, also visited the Border Outpost 1170 and interacted with BSF personnel.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that Bhumi Pujan and inauguration of three infrastructure works have taken place today. He said that today Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of Mooring Place, Koteshwar has been done, under which administrative complex, officers’ mess, canteen, parade ground, training centre, a workshop for repair and supply of water vesselsalong with a state-of-art unit has been set up at a cost of about Rs 250 crore. He said that after the construction of this facility, arrangements would be ready for smooth maintenance of all the vessels of BSF’s water wing from HaramiNala in the western region to the water border of the entire Gujarat. Along with this, BhumiPujan of Mooring Place, Koteshwar at a cost of Rs 257 crores, as well as inauguration of 28 km long Chidiyamode – BR Bet Link Road built at a cost of Rs.101 crore was done, which will prove very helpful in operational and logistic support to BSF deployed on the border. He said that an outpost tower 1164 has also been e-inaugurated today and this 9.5 meter high tower is fitted with state-of-the-art cameras which will be able to capture even the smallest movement across the border and alert our border guards. He said that with the construction of the OP tower, BSF will be able to keep an eye on the activities of the enemy even in adverse conditions. He said that all these three works have their own importance but out of these the lowest cost of Rs. 3 crore has been incurred on the outpost tower. He said that making 7 such outpost towers is critical for the security of this border.

Union Home Minister said that former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken the decision of One Border, One Force. He said that due to this decision it became very easy for our border guarding forces to assess the geographical conditions, our political relations with the border country and threats. He said that at that time the BSF was given the responsibility of guarding the border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. There must have been a lot of deep thinking behind taking this decision because BSF is fully alert and capable of protecting the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Shri Shah said that BSF is the only force among all CAPFs which has expertise in securing land and water borders and it has its own air wing also. He added that BSF has the capability, strength and courage to protect water, land and sky like the Indian Army.

Shri Amit Shah said that as the Home Minister of the country, from the point of view of internal security, he isassured about the security of the country’s borders because this responsibility is in safe hands of BSF. He said that BSF guards the borders in adverse conditions of temperature ranging from -43 degree to +43 degree. He said that be it Sundarbans, HaramiNala, snow-clad hills of Jammu and Kashmir or Bangladesh border surrounded by various waterfalls, BSF has always kept its eyes on the enemy. Shri Shah said that many important institutions are located in the coastal areas of Gujarat, this makes the coastal security very important and in this direction, BSF is working with utmost vigilance and promptness. The security of all these is very important across the year. He said that BSF has more than 450 water vessels and this facility will go a long way in maintaining their upkeep and vigilance.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, said that more than 1900 BSF Jawans have made the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country and the whole country bows down and salutes their sacrifice and pays tribute to them. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, such arrangements have been made in Nadabet at a cost of hundreds of crores, under which common citizens can know about BSF, youth can take inspiration and children can feel pride over the bravery and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country.There is also an exhibition giving detailed information about the history of BSF and arrangements have also been made to pay e-tribute to the martyred soldiers of BSF.

Shri Amit Shah said that the jawans of our security forces are protecting the country’s borders and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to worry about the welfare of their families. He said that under the Ayushman CAPF scheme, more than 39 lakh Ayushman CAPF cards have been distributed and more than 24000 hospitals have been linked with it. He said that 13000 new houses have been built for jawans, the number of people registering on the e-Awas portal of CAPFs has gone up to 4,89,000 and with this initiative alone, the housing satisfaction ratio has increased by 13%. Shri Shah said that the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme has been started, the Central Ex-gratia Fund has also been streamlined, air courier services have also been arranged and the Central Police Welfare Store has also been made modern and people-oriented. He said that the Modi government has provided many facilities for the security personnel. Shri Shah said that the 130 crore people of the country see the dedication and sacrifice of the Jawans with great respect.