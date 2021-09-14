Amazon India launches its largest Fulfilment Centre in India

New Delhi: Amazon India today announced the launch of its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country with a storage capacity of more than 2.4 million cubic feet in the city of Bangalore. With this launch, in the State of Karnataka, Amazon India has increased its overall storage capacity by 60% and now, has more than 6.5 million cubic feet of storage space spread across 5 fulfilment centres. Ahead of the festive season, this significant expansion in infrastructure will give over 42,000 sellers in Karnataka greater than before access to a larger customer base across the country.

This expansion will also create diverse and meaningful work opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, especially for locals in the nearby regions. These will entail a variety of roles in its operations network, including full time and part time opportunities, with opportunities available to them for training and upskilling.

“Karnataka is an important region for us, and we are committed to strengthening the local economy in the State. Our focused investment in infrastructure and technology is a testament to that commitment. With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in the country, we look forward to creating thousands more work opportunities with competitive pay. This expansion will provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, and customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products,” said Prakash Dutta, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Buildings across Amazon India’s fulfillment network are designed with state-of-the art technology, efficient building systems to minimize energy usage and on-site and off-site solar panels to produce solar power. Most buildings are designed to be net water zero with multiple initiatives such as rainwater collection tanks, recharge wells to replenish water into aquifers and sewage treatment plants to name a few. As an inclusive place to work, fulfilment centres are also being designed to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

“I come from Nagondhalli near Kolar district in Karnataka and work as an associate in the new fulfilment centre. My job is to pack customer orders and send them further. The new FC is a really big building and many of us work here to pick, pack and label customer orders. I am very happy to be working close to my native place as this allows me to stay with my family and also take care of their well-being”, said Vinay NS, Amazon India FC Associate.

The expansion is a part of the company’s plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, across India in 2021. Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfilment networks, and sellers in India have been benefitting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery, and customer service.

Amazon India places tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of its people across its fulfilment network as everyone faces the challenges associated with COVID-19. The company will continue to work closely with the health officials. It is also hosting on-site vaccination camps for its associates, employees, and their dependents, administered by licensed health care providers.