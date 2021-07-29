AM/NS India signed MOU with Odisha Govt for technical skill development

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India) signed a MoU with Government ITI Barbil, Keonjhar to collaborate for Skill Development, Advance Training, and Improved employability related support.

Speaking on this initiative Mr. Ramakrishnan Chinnamsetty, Head- Mining and Business Development, AM/NS India said: “AM/NS India creates constant resource pool of skilled people for mining and steel industry. This collaboration will increase the opportunities of employability and career prospects for the students, while the practical training at mines site will be beneficial for the ITI colleges in creating skillful professionals for the mining and metal industry. AM/NS India is a responsible corporate and we are very happy about our association with Government ITI Barbil, Keonjhar.”

Under its CSR Skill Development Program, AM/NS India made this tie-up, to improve quality of training by upgrading infrastructure, facilitate overall development of students and staff, provide industry exposure to students and staff and offer industry-oriented add-on courses in Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to make students industry ready.

Er. Debashish Bisi, Principal Govt. ITI Barbil, said “We would like to thank AM/NS India for coming forward to collaborate with the institute and strengthen the skill ecosystem in the region. This collaboration will definitely give a good platform for getting in hand industrial exposure to our students”

AM/NS India Corporate Social Responsibility activities are being conducted towards long-term commitment for fulfilling its social objectives and support to enhance education standards through tie-ups with ITI institutes.

Speaking on occasion Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India said that “Impact of skill development of young workforce can be achieved through active collaboration between Government, industry and independent organization. AM/NS India CSR initiatives aims at maximizing the impact of the beneficiaries.”

Present on this occasion wereMr. G. Suresha, Executive Director- Odisha, AM/NS India, Mr. Praveen Kuruvalli, Head – People Strategy and Centre of Excellence, AM/NS India.