AM/NS India celebrates International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) withgreat fervor at its Paradeep Pellet Plant, which was attended by its employees and associates with family members. Earlier, several activities were organised in its operating locations in Odisha as a run up to the main event. Debate, quiz and flower identification competitions were held at the company’s Paradeep, Dabuna and Bhubaneswar offices, winners of which were felicitated during the main celebrations today.

On the occasion,Sri G Suresha, Executive Director, AM/NS India, Odisha Asset said, “We cannot think of a sustainable future without gender equality. The purpose of celebrating International Women’s Day is to acknowledge the cultural, economic, political and social achievements of women from all walks of life and to honour women for their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future. We at AM/NS India aim to employ more and more women employees at our workplace in the coming days and thus giving them more opportunity to hold important positions in different departments”.

Also present on the occasion were Sri U S R Raju, Head- Operation, Paradeep Pellet Plant, Sri Shailendra Sah, Head – Power Plant, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, Head – Administration & IR, Mr Sunila Das, Head – Human Resources and other officials of the company.

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, through its CSR Initiatives is engaged in various Socio-economic and community development activities in the fields of Health, Education, Sustainable Livelihood, Infrastructure Development, Women Empowerment, etc. International Women’s Day was celebrated in the periphery villages of the AMNS plant at Paradeep in Handia and Baldia villages of Nuagarh Grampanchayat. Women from the nearby Gram Panchayats participated in the programme to make it a grand success. Several competitions like Debate, Essay, Singing etc. were organized to show case their talent and the winners were then felicitated with awards. Local PRI members, Intellectuals of Paradeep region and SHG groups participated in the event and presented their views on inclusion and diversity.

Related