Altigreen expands to Odisha with its first-ever experience center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: India’s leading commercial electric vehicle maker Altigreen today inaugurated its first ever brand-new retail experience center in Bhubaneswar. For the partnership, Altigreen opted to partner with Jyote – one of the most reliable and experienced names in the industry. The experience center – ‘Altigreen Showroom – Jyote’ will allow EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles.

The new Altigreen Showroom – Jyote is located at: Puri Bypass Road, Bhubaneswar.

Established in 1996, Jyote Motors is the most popular chain of automobile showrooms in Odisha that vouches for its quality in terms of service, product, delivery, and being the single point of contact for the customer to put their needs into motion. Its diverse portfolio includes an extensive range of renowned auto-brands like Audi, Maruti Suzuki Arena, NEXA, TVS two-wheelers, Suzuki Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and a pipeline of tech-enabled service stations enabling us to clinch the top spot in market leaderboard. Altigreen is the newest feather in this illustrious cap of Jyote Motors.

The Altigreen Retail Experience Center in Bhubaneswar was launched at the hands of Dr. Amitabh Saran, CEO & Founder of Altigreen. With the launch of this retail dealership, Altigreen continues its commitment to providing its consumers with an enhanced and never-seen-before experience with world-class and modern infrastructure. Every element of the dealership has been designed to lend a welcoming feel, especially to all those walking in, including autorickshaw drivers, small business owners, and people from all walks of life. Altigreen has left no stone unturned to ensure the dealership reflects the company’s ethos of respect and empathy, and its endeavour to gain the trust of consumers through transparent dialogue.

A few months ago, the Odisha government amended the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, to increase the subsidy on the purchase of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs). The state had framed the EV policy in 2021 with an aim for adoption of 20 per cent electric vehicles by the end of 2025 as a measure of reduction of vehicular pollution. However, it was found that about 4.48 per cent of electric vehicles had been registered by the end of 2022 which is not satisfactory in comparison to the policy objective.

According to the amendment, the state will give a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt hour with a maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per one vehicle, for electric four wheelers. The incentive was flat Rs 50000 earlier. For three-wheelers, the government will give a flat subsidy of Rs 30,000.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “We are happy to partner with Jyote Motors in Bhubaneswar and deliver world-class products in multiple vehicle categories. With our expansion in the state of Odisha with this new retail experience center in Bhubaneswar, we are continuing with our commitment to building a strong nationwide network to ease the process of transition from ICE to EVs. As a proud Made in India company, we are happy to be catering to the rising consciousness of consumers, especially in the commercial segment, toward sustainable mobility. We are investing significantly to strengthen our production and R&D capabilities while developing a robust pan-India distribution network to offer the best and cleanest last-mile transportation.”

Speaking at the occasion, Devjyoti Patnaik, Managing Director, Jyote Motors, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Altigreen to bring about the EV revolution in Odisha. As a responsible automobile dealer, we always strive to become the leading player in the retail and distribution arena by using creative ideas and innovation to have a competitive edge in the local and regional landscape. We are in the business of selling wheels; this puts us on our toes every minute, every hour. With Altigreen by our side, we are committed to providing the best that electric mobility has to offer, to the people of Odisha.”