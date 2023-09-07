Škoda Auto India rings in the festivities with new variants of the Kushaq and Slavia

Mumbai – Škoda Auto India, makers of the safest, highest-rated, crash-tested cars in India, have announced two new product actions with the Kushaq Onyx Plus and the Slavia Ambition Plus. Both variants feature festive pricing, attractive new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans, all for a limited period.

The Kushaq Onyx Plus boasts all-new R16 Grus alloys and a Window Chrome Garnish. The front grille ribs and the trunk garnish at the rear are now finished in chrome. The Onyx Plus will be powered by the 1.0 TSI engine mated to a manual transmission. The Kushaq Onyx Plus is priced at Rs 11.59* lakh and will be available exclusively in Candy White and Carbon Steel colours.

The Slavia Ambition Plus is adorned with a Chrome Package for the front grille, lower door, and trunk garnish. The car will feature an in-built dashcam and is available in all-existing colour options. Like the Kushaq Onyx Plus, the Slavia Ambition Plus will also be exclusive with the 1.0 TSI engine. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission Options. The Slavia Ambition Plus is available at special festive price of Rs 12.49* lakh.

Based on the made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq and Slavia are part of the company’s India 2.0 project and have been instrumental in Škoda Auto India having its Biggest Year in 2022. These cars have earned full 5-stars in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) for both adults and children.

This is the only made-in-India platform to have achieved the feat, that too under GNCAP’s newer and more stringent test protocols. With the full 5-stars under GNCAP for the Kushaq and Slavia, and the same score under Euro NCAP for the Kodiaq luxury 4×4, Škoda Auto India has a 100% fleet of crash-tested cars rated 5-stars for adults and children.