Alok Kumar Choudhary has taken charge as the Managing Director of SBI

Mumbai: Mr. Alok Kumar Choudhary has taken charge as the new Managing Director (MD) of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) with effect from June 7, 2022. He was previously Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the bank. As the new MD, he will be handling Retail Business & Operations.

Mr. Choudhary is a seasoned banker, who is associated with SBI for three and a half decades. Started his career with SBI in 1987 as a Probationary Officer, Mr. Choudhary has went on to work at various geographies for the bank. Prior to becoming the DMD (Finance), he has worked as DMD (HR) & Corporate Development Officer at SBI. Mr. Choudhary also had a stint as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the SBI’s Delhi Circle for three years. His past roles and profiles at SBI include GM, Network I, Ahmedabad, DGM, B&O, Delhi, as well as DGM & CDO, North-East Circle.