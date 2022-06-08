Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

New Delhi: The legend of Indian Women’s cricket, Mithali Raj today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket at the age of 39 years.

She retired from T20 way back in September 2019, but continued to play in ODIs and Test matches. Mithali retires as the leading run-getter in women’s ODIs. She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. Mithali made her international debut in June 1999, in an ODI against Ireland. She captained India in the ICC Women’s World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand, where India failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

It was under her captaincy that India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, where they narrowly lost to England. Mithali was also captain of the team in 2005 when India lost to Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The stylish batter scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, the most by an Indian till date. Mithali also represented India in 12 Test matches scoring 699 runs. She scored eight test centuries and 85 fifties during her more than two decades long career. Her innings of 214 against England in 2002, remains the second highest individual score by a batter in women’s Test cricket.

One of the most elegant batters in world cricket, Mithali Raj first gave a glimpse of her class with her performance with the willow at a tender age of 19 where she scored 214 runs against England in the second and final Test at Taunton. Her calm and composed batting style has always grabbed eyeballs. Her batting used to reflect copy book style cricket composed with smooth footwork, strong straight drives, delicate late cuts and lovely hooks and pulls. Need less to say, her absence in Indian cricket will create an unfulfillable void. Adieu Mithali, the Indian cricket fans will never forget your valuable contribution.