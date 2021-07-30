Bhubaneswar: Alliance Air will now operate flights from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar via Ranchi & back effective 11th August 2021. The airline will deploy its 70 seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities. The flight will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday.

Flight 9I 720 will depart from Kolkata at 0800hrs and arrive in Ranchi at 0940hrs further departing from Ranchi at 1010hrs & arrive in Bhubaneswar at 1115hrs.

Flight 9I 719 will depart from Bhubaneswar at 1145hrs and arrive in Ranchi at 1250hrs further departing from Ranchi at 1315hrs & arrive in Kolkata at 1450hrs.

This new flight will give the travellers from Ranchi & Bhubaneswar multiple options for further connectivity. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to bolster its network and soar higher connecting India & beyond.

There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and our aircrafts have super comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30”. To know more about our various promotional offers, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel partners.