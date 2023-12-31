Allan Donald Foresees Indian Pacers’ Challenge in Cape Town: Spinners Likely to Have Limited Role

Legendary former South African fast bowler, Allan Donald, has underlined the impending challenge facing Indian pacers as they gear up to navigate a batting-friendly terrain at Newlands during the upcoming Test against South Africa. Donald’s assessment follows India’s loss in the opening Test where their pace attack faced challenges on a conducive bowling surface in Centurion.

During the first Test, India succumbed to a defeat by an innings and 32 runs after conceding a hefty 408 runs in the initial innings on a lively Centurion track that offered substantial bounce and considerable lateral movement.

Donald, renowned for his prowess as a fast bowler, emphasized the importance of patience for the Indian pace contingent, especially on a pitch expected to favor batsmen significantly. He highlighted the necessity for Indian pacers to exhibit patience, a trait that was seemingly lacking on the relatively good bowling surface encountered during the previous Test.

Expressing his insights, Donald indicated that Newlands, renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, is likely to pose a different challenge altogether. Anticipating minimal support for spinners, Donald underscored the crucial role that the Indian pace bowlers’ creativity and adaptability will play in maneuvering on a surface expected to offer little assistance to spinners.

The upcoming Test in Cape Town, poised as a batting paradise, is anticipated to challenge the visiting pace attack differently, demanding a display of resilience, adaptability, and strategic acumen from the Indian pacers.

As India aims to level the series, the assessment and advice from cricketing stalwart Allan Donald offer valuable insights into the shift in strategy and approach that the Indian pacers might need to embrace in order to thrive in the upcoming test match under contrasting pitch conditions at Newlands.