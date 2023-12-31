British PM Rishi Sunak Sets Ambitious Deadline for India-UK Free Trade Agreement Before Easter

London, 31 December: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly set an ambitious target to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India before Easter, slated for the end of March 2024. This push aims to strengthen the current bilateral trade relationship, which stands at a substantial GBP 36 billion.

The India-UK FTA talks, launched in January of the previous year, have been ongoing with a clear objective to significantly enhance economic ties between the two nations. The recent conclusion of the thirteenth round of negotiations on December 15 has paved the way for a fresh set of discussions set to commence early in the upcoming year.

Sources suggest that both Prime Minister Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keen on reaching a deal by April. This joint commitment underscores their shared determination to fortify the trade alliance between India and the United Kingdom.

Reports from the ‘Daily Express’ emphasize the eagerness of both leaders to expedite the finalization of the FTA. This agreement holds immense potential, not only in fostering greater economic collaboration but also in opening doors for expanded trade opportunities and mutual benefits for both nations.

As negotiations prepare for what is anticipated to be the conclusive round, the concerted effort to seal an agreement before Easter underscores a strong commitment to augmenting trade ties and unlocking the full potential of the India-UK economic partnership.