All shops to remain close after 2pm in Cuttack

Cuttack: In view of the huge upsurge in Covid cases, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das informs closure of all shops, business establishments and malls to close on a daily basis from 2pm onwards from May 3 for next 15 days, here on Friday.



Besides, all the essential activities like medicine shops and malgodown as well as Chattra Bazar will reamin open for uploading and downloading the things, she said.

Related