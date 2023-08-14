All India Wholesale Price Index for July 2023 stands at (-) 1.36% over July, 2022

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is (-) 1.36% (Provisional) for the month of July, 2023 (over July, 2022) against (-) 4.12% recorded in June, 2023. Decline in the rate of inflation in July, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical & chemical products, textiles and food products. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) May-23 (F) June-23 (P) July-23 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 149.4 -3.61 149.0 -4.12 151.9 -1.36 I. Primary Articles 22.62 175.1 -1.90 176.3 -2.87 190.5 7.57 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 148.6 -9.17 146.0 -12.63 145.3 -12.79 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 140.6 -3.03 140.0 -2.71 139.6 -2.51 Food Index 24.38 172.9 -1.54 175.2 -1.24 187.7 7.75

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of July, 2023 stood at 1.95 % as compared to June, 2023. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 (P) Jul-23 (P) All Commodities 100.0 0.13 0.07 0.07 -1.13 -0.27 1.95 I. Primary Articles 22.62 -0.40 0.92 1.48 -1.52 0.69 8.05 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 1.29 -0.76 -2.37 -2.69 -1.75 -0.48 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 0.14 -0.21 0.07 -0.57 -0.43 -0.29 Food Index 24.38 -0.12 0.47 1.10 -0.63 1.33 7.13

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group increased by 8.05% to 190.5 (provisional) in July, 2023 from 176.3 (provisional) for the month of June, 2023. Prices of Food Articles (10.55%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (4.40%) and Non-food Articles (2.27%) increased in July, 2023 as compared to June, 2023. Prices of Minerals (-3.17%) declined in July, 2023 as compared to June, 2023. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.48% to 145.3 (provisional) in July, 2023 from 146.0 (provisional) for the month of June, 2023. Prices of Coal (0.07%) increased in July, 2023 as compared to June, 2023. Prices of Electricity (-0.45%) and Mineral Oils (-0.65%) declined in July, 2023 as compared to June, 2023. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.29% to 139.6 (provisional) in July, 2023 from 140.0 (provisional) for the month of June, 2023. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 11 groups have witnessed an increase in prices whereas 10 groups have witnessed a decrease in prices. The increase in price is mainly contributed by food products; machinery & equipment; computer, electronic & optical products; other non-metallic mineral products and electrical equipment etc. Some of the groups that have witnessed a decrease in prices are basic metals; chemical and chemical products; textiles; other manufacturing; paper & paper products etc. in July, 2023 as compared to June, 2023.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 175.2 in June, 2023 to 187.7 in July, 2023. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from (-)1.24% in June, 2023 to 7.75% in July, 2023.

Final Index for the month of May, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of May, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 149.4 and (-)3.61% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for July, 2023 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.2 percent, while the final figure for May, 2023 is based on the weighted response rate of 94.4 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in .

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of August, 2023 would be released on 14/09/2023.

Note: The DPIIT releases index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of July, 2023 (Provisional), May, 2023 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks (from the month of reference), and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for July, 2023

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (July-23)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2022-2023 2023-2024* 2022-2023 2023-2024* July-22 July-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 151.9 -0.90 1.95 15.57 -2.48 14.07 -1.36 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 190.5 -2.42 8.05 16.85 1.14 14.78 7.57 A. Food Articles 15.26 204.4 -1.97 10.55 11.18 5.26 10.77 14.25 Cereals 2.82 186.4 1.06 1.03 8.47 7.81 9.76 8.31 Paddy 1.43 181.2 0.42 1.68 2.18 7.80 3.10 9.03 Wheat 1.03 187.5 1.05 0.11 11.38 7.69 13.61 8.01 Pulses 0.64 191.9 1.45 1.80 -1.25 7.57 1.33 9.59 Vegetables 1.87 367.2 -12.82 81.15 37.80 3.89 18.46 62.12 Potato 0.28 220.3 12.47 7.99 37.22 -21.05 54.51 -24.40 Onion 0.16 184.8 14.31 27.98 -21.66 -5.42 -25.93 7.13 Fruits 1.60 171.7 1.24 -6.99 14.59 -3.40 29.64 -8.91 Milk 4.44 177.8 0.12 -0.28 5.79 8.28 5.45 8.15 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 176.2 -1.25 -2.17 5.57 1.88 5.55 1.79 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 162.4 -2.33 2.27 19.75 -7.87 12.88 -5.47 Oil Seeds 1.12 188.1 -4.32 1.02 5.20 -13.87 -4.06 -9.61 C. Minerals 0.83 208.0 -4.17 -3.17 11.74 4.84 5.50 5.21 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 144.7 -4.99 4.40 72.89 -12.21 65.94 -13.66 Crude Petroleum 1.95 125.1 -6.57 7.11 68.85 -23.48 58.77 -22.83 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 145.3 -0.30 -0.48 45.86 -8.62 44.62 -12.79 LPG 0.64 107.3 -7.77 -5.88 42.22 -19.45 32.00 -20.69 Petrol 1.60 156.0 -3.22 0.06 65.41 -9.87 55.30 -13.48 HSD 3.10 170.2 1.16 0.71 78.32 -14.00 72.41 -18.95 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 139.6 -0.49 -0.29 9.80 -2.64 8.24 -2.51 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 159.7 -1.60 0.50 8.49 -5.62 6.74 -3.97 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 147.3 -7.03 1.03 10.15 -26.99 2.53 -22.60 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 131.1 -0.39 0.15 1.79 2.13 1.19 2.42 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 171.5 1.16 -0.92 3.21 4.10 2.98 3.38 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 134.1 -1.34 -0.74 14.14 -8.22 12.61 -8.96 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 149.5 0.75 0.13 4.35 1.80 4.23 1.15 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 125.3 0.57 0.97 3.26 1.68 5.03 1.70 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 144.6 0.85 -0.34 3.11 0.99 2.14 0.98 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 141.6 -0.90 -1.87 16.60 -6.63 15.66 -8.29 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 137.3 -0.34 -0.72 14.55 -5.52 14.31 -7.10 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 142.4 0.14 -0.56 3.31 2.29 4.24 1.71 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 126.8 -0.15 -0.24 8.38 -3.08 7.99 -3.28 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.9 -0.22 0.22 9.05 1.75 9.05 0.90 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.7 -1.15 0.29 9.31 0.84 8.87 0.22 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 140.3 -0.40 -0.99 16.73 -7.74 11.49 -6.09 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 122.3 0.71 0.49 13.39 -6.55 11.37 -4.68 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 138.6 -0.43 -0.65 10.46 -0.27 7.81 -0.57

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23* Jul-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 3.85 1.41 -0.79 -3.61 -4.12 -1.36 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 3.64 2.52 1.89 -1.90 -2.87 7.57 A. Food Articles 15.26 3.81 5.42 3.88 1.63 1.32 14.25 Cereals 2.82 13.95 9.48 7.69 6.89 8.34 8.31 Paddy 1.43 8.60 7.54 7.18 7.33 7.67 9.03 Wheat 1.03 18.48 9.16 7.56 6.20 9.02 8.01 Pulses 0.64 2.59 3.03 5.67 5.82 9.21 9.59 Vegetables 1.87 -21.58 -2.39 -1.50 -20.47 -21.98 62.12 Potato 0.28 -14.42 -25.59 -19.28 -18.10 -21.27 -24.40 Onion 0.16 -40.22 -36.83 -18.60 -7.25 -4.31 7.13 Fruits 1.60 7.32 4.89 -4.40 0.68 -0.86 -8.91 Milk 4.44 10.33 8.48 8.21 8.18 8.59 8.15 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 1.49 1.36 0.88 2.07 2.74 1.79 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 0.00 -4.51 -6.70 -9.51 -9.72 -5.47 Oil Seeds 1.12 -7.38 -15.05 -15.58 -15.60 -14.39 -9.61 C. Minerals 0.83 -3.33 -2.84 7.88 2.19 4.12 5.21 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 14.47 -1.19 1.64 -13.66 -21.43 -13.66 Crude Petroleum 1.95 -10.22 -23.53 -9.44 -27.01 -32.68 -22.83 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 13.96 8.69 0.99 -9.17 -12.63 -12.79 LPG 0.64 -7.12 3.31 -10.49 -24.35 -22.29 -20.69 Petrol 1.60 15.24 6.48 1.53 -9.51 -16.32 -13.48 HSD 3.10 24.61 11.85 1.42 -17.03 -18.59 -18.95 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 1.94 -0.70 -2.28 -3.03 -2.71 -2.51 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 0.87 -2.96 -5.53 -6.97 -5.98 -3.97 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -14.31 -22.02 -26.25 -29.92 -28.77 -22.60 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 2.12 2.60 2.51 1.71 1.87 2.42 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 4.19 4.19 3.16 4.32 5.55 3.38 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 -3.65 -4.93 -5.90 -8.48 -9.51 -8.96 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.46 3.38 2.05 2.25 1.77 1.15 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 0.74 1.58 1.98 1.73 1.31 1.70 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 -0.21 -0.97 -1.44 2.33 2.18 0.98 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 3.28 -1.01 -4.23 -6.59 -7.38 -8.29 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 2.59 -0.07 -3.16 -5.03 -6.74 -7.10 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.26 2.68 2.29 2.73 2.43 1.71 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 1.10 -1.31 -2.51 -3.33 -3.20 -3.28 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 6.79 5.40 3.60 2.12 0.45 0.90 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 8.18 6.24 3.60 0.88 -1.22 0.22 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 -0.14 -7.17 -9.86 -9.23 -5.53 -6.09 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 1.55 -4.76 -8.70 -8.18 -4.47 -4.68 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 4.19 2.88 0.50 -0.64 -0.36 -0.57

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III