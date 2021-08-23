“Alexa, say Hello to Amitabh Bachchan”- Amit ji’s voice, now live on Alexa

· Bringing India’s first-of-its-kind interactive voice experience in Mr. Bachchan’s iconic voice

· Digital persona featuring a collection of handpicked experiences – anecdotes from his movies, poetry by Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan & inspirational quotes

· Make everyday conversations more interesting – just ask Amit ji for the weather, wish him good morning and more

· Purchase this experience on Amazon.in or on your Echo device at an introductory price of INR 149 for a year

Bangalore : Amazon today announced the availability of India’s first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with the legendary icon of Indian cinema – Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Indian customers can choose to add Amit ji’s voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices or by pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app (Android only) for an introductory price of INR 149 for one year. Just say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to start the purchase and interact with Mr. Bachchan’s voice using the wake word ‘Amit ji’.

Enjoy original and specially curated content handpicked by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan

The celebrity experience features content handpicked by Mr. Bachchan – stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more. In addition to this unique and entertaining content, customers can also ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates in Mr. Bachchan’s signature style. For other tasks like shopping, general information, routines, smart home control, skills, and more, there’s Alexa.

Just ask, “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi” or “Amitji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye” or simply say “Amit ji, tell us a funny story” to hear some fun behind-the-scenes info. Immerse yourself in the world of poetry by just asking, “Amit ji, koi kavita sunaiye” or “Amit ji, recite Madhushala”. Add a special touch to birthday celebrations with greetings in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice – Just ask “Amit ji, it’s my birthday”.

“Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hear how they feel about this,” said Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

“At Amazon & Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India’s most iconic voices has been a labor of love. Creating the world’s first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent & re-invent across almost every element of speech science – wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India. “While we are proud of the many India-first innovations and desi-delighters in this, it’s still Day 1 and we will continue to enrich this experience as science evolves.”

Getting started with Amit Ji’s voice on Alexa

To enable this feature and start conversations with Amit ji’s voice, you need to be “introduced” by Alexa.

Here’s how:

· Say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” and listen to the instructions

· Confirm your purchase

· Say “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word” on Echo devices to enable this feature

· On your Amazon shopping app (Android only), visit the Alexa section in the settings tab and enable “Amit ji” wake word

· Ask Amit ji for music, poetry, joke, tongue twisters, and more

· You can also ask “Amit ji, what can you do?” to explore more

· Visit www.amazon.in/amitji to learn more

Once setup, you can simply ask ‘Amit ji’ to inspire, entertain and cheer you every day. Amit ji’s voice experience today understands the same languages that Alexa can on your compatible devices. On your Echo devices, you can interact with Alexa and Amit ji in English, Hindi or both. To change the language, go to the device settings on your Alexa app or just say “Alexa, speak in Hindi” to your Echo device. On the Amazon shopping app, Amit ji and Alexa can interact in English only at launch.

For more information go to https://www.amazon.in/amitji