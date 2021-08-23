Odisha : Puri Jagannath temple reopens for all devotees from today, after five months

Bhubaneswar: After a long wait of five months , Puri Jagannath temple reopens for devotees from today as the temple has been closed since August 24 for people , in view to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Besides, the darshan timings will be from 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM and Srimandir will remain closed for public darshan on all weekends, in order to sanitize the temple premises.

While, it is mandatory for all devotees to wear Masks at all times, inside & outside the Temple followed maintaining physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines , no devotees can touch Statues or idols inside the Temple, lighting of the Deepas inside the Temple by the devotees will not be permitted at all and also no flowers or bhoga will be allowed to be carried inside.