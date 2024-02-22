Akash Deep in Contention for Test Debut as Bumrah’s Absence Looms

In the lead-up to the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, the spotlight has shifted to the emergence of uncapped pace bowler Akash Deep as a potential candidate to bolster India’s bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

During optional training sessions on Thursday, the 27-year-old right-arm pacer showcased his mettle, engaging in rigorous practice alongside Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar. Notably, Akash Deep’s dedication extended beyond bowling as he diligently honed his batting skills during an extensive session, underscoring his versatility and commitment.

India’s Test squad has been grappling with significant absences, necessitating the induction of debutants Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan thus far. With the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, coupled with Bumrah’s well-deserved rest, the opportunity beckons for Akash Deep to secure a coveted spot in the Test lineup.

As the anticipation mounts ahead of the crucial encounter, all eyes are on the team management’s selection deliberations, with Akash Deep emerging as a compelling contender to don the Test cap and make a significant impact in the upcoming match.