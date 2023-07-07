Akasa Air strengthens network connectivity; Committed to remaining the fastest growing airline in India

Chennai: Akasa Air, India’s fastest growing airline has strengthened its network across the country in an endeavour to offer seamless connectivity to travellers at affordable prices. Fuelled by the rapid growth in air travel demand, the airline has launched several new routes and has increased frequencies from key metro and non-metro destinations.

With 200 weekly departures, Akasa Air now connects Mumbai with 12 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Kochi and Guwahati. Further, frequencies have increased from the city to various prominent destinations such as Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru to 3X, 4X and 8X average daily flights respectively. The airline has bolstered its connectivity from Pune with direct flights to Delhi and Goa, taking its weekly departures from the city up to 47 flights connecting a total of 4 domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, and Goa.

Starting today, the airline will be operating direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata, connecting Kolkata with a total three destinations – Bengaluru, Mumbai and Guwahati with 21 weekly flights. Further, the airline has also ramped up its frequency between Delhi and Ahmedabad to 2X daily flights.

In the past 11 months, Akasa Air has registered unprecedented growth and continues to steadily advance towards its vision of strengthening the country’s transportation system with a robust network connecting metros with tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Commenting on the announcement Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air was born with the aim to make air travel accessible for Indians, and we are delighted to be able to optimize our network in line with our vision. The launch of new routes as well as additional flights will offer customers enhanced air connectivity at affordable prices and we are confident that travellers across the country will appreciate the choice of flying India’s most dependable airline.”

Akasa Air has introduced multiple best-in-class products and services to ensure an inclusive, warm, comfortable, and efficient flying experience. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft provides ample legroom and come with USB ports in most aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. The all-new enhanced Café Akasa menu has over 60 meal options including healthy meals, festive favourites, gourmet and fusion meals, carefully curated by renowned chefs across India, serving an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size. In an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card in Braille for persons with visual impairment.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 3.5 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with an announced network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.