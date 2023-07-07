New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appointed as BJP Rajasthan election incharge. Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel appointed as co-incharge

Om Mathur appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Mansukh Mandaviya as co-election incharge. Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav appointed as MP election incharge of BJP & Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge.

BJP MP Prakash Javadekar appointed as Telangana election-incharge & Sunil Bansal as co-incharge