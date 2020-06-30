Airtel XStream app to LIVE stream Rath Yatra 2020

Bhubaneswar: As India observes social distancing norms, Airtel is bringing this year’s Rath Yatra to devotees on their smartphones in partnership with Shemaroo. Airtel Xstream app will be LIVE streaming Rath Yatra 2020 from Puri enabling users to catch the proceedings on their smartphones or tablets, wherever they are. The LIVE stream will be available on an exclusive channel on the home page of the app. Users can also rewind and replay the LIVE stream as per their convenience.

In this Live Streaming users will enjoy Bahuda Yatra & Hari Sayana Ekadasi on 1st July 2020 (8:00AM to 6:00PM) , Sunabesa on 2nd July 2020 (3:00PM – 11:00PM), Adharpana Ritual on 3rd July 2020 (7:00PM – 10:00PM) and on 4th July 2020 (2:00PM – 10:00PM) – Niladri Bije . Airtel Xstream, an india-first video network for premium digital content, is available to all Airtel customers as a FREE download on Playstore and App store.

Related

comments