Air India Express Summer Schedule 2024: 25% Increase in Flights Compared to Summer 2023

National, 18th March 2024: Air India Express today announced a significant network expansion and increased flight frequencies to cater to the anticipated surge in travel demand during the upcoming summer season. As part of its summer schedule in 2024, Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures, connecting a wide range of business and leisure destinations. Compared to last year’s Summer Schedule, Air India Express is growing its network significantly, with over 25% increase in domestic and over 20% in international flights. This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures.

The airline will be increasing its frequencies to international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah. The airline will boost its presence by increasing domestic and international frequencies from Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi, aiming to provide guests with a more extensive and well-connected travel experience.

Upholding its brand promise of “Fly As You Are,” the airline offers a variety of fare types that cater to individual travel preferences and budgets. The airline has four fare products to choose from – Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares), Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees), and Xpress Biz (Business Class seating with complimentary Gourmair meals and priority services).

As part of the upcoming Holi celebrations, Air India Express has introduced the traditional Indian sweet “Gujia” to its award-winning in-flight dining menu, ‘Gourmair,’ promising guests a refreshing gastronomic experience. Recently, Air India Express dominated as the most punctual airline in India, as per the data reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for February 2024.