Air India Express Elevates Guest Experience With The Launch Of Vista Vip Fares On New Multi-class Configuration Aircraft

National, 5th December 2023: Air India Express announces the introduction of Vista VIP fares, with spacious seats with extra legroom on routes operated by the airline’s latest addition to its fleet, the state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

With a commitment to providing an elevated travel experience, Vista VIP offers an array of features enhancing guest comfort and convenience. Guests booking Vista VIP fares will enjoy spacious seats with extra legroom, an increased baggage allowance of 40 Kg on international flights and 25 Kg on domestic flights, delectable Gourmair hot meals, and the convenience of Xpress Ahead priority services.

Vista VIP fares are now available for booking on Air India Express’s award-winning app and website (airindiaexpress.com), as well as other major booking channels. Additionally, guests booked on other fares have the flexibility to upgrade to Vista VIP seats through the call centre, at the airport, or once on board with an upgrade fee.

Air India Express, with a fleet of 57 aircraft comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s, operates over 300 daily flights, covering 30 domestic and 14 international destinations. The airline’s recent brand refresh, centred around the theme ‘Fly as You Are,’ underscores its commitment to digitally empowered personalisation, offering a range of amenities such as Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, AirFlix in-flight entertainment, and exclusive loyalty benefits.