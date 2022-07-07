AIPH University, Bhubaneswar Hosts Dengue Awareness Programmes

Bhubaneswar : Dengue is a vector-borne disease which is spread by Aedes mosquito. It may prove fatal if not detected and treated at an early stage.

Keeping this in mind, the AIPH University, Bhubaneswar organised a series of the programmes to spread awareness about the source of the disease and ways to prevent its spread.

As part of the events, a special workshop for the students and faculty was organised at the University campus where Dr B N Nagpal, Scientist at WHO (SEARO), delivered a talk on the topic, ‘Bioecology of Dengue Vector Aedes and Implications on its Control’. He elaborated on the symptoms and prevention of the disease.

He said, so far no vaccine has been developed to prevent Dengue neither are there any drugs available to treat the disease. Therefore, the solution lies in identifying the breeding places of the (Aedes) mosquito and destroying those, while keeping away from mosquito bites. Unless the necessary preventive measures are taken, Dengue may become a major Public Health concern, Dr. Nagpal cautioned.

A live demonstration on sample testing of Dengue-infected blood was presented before the students of AIPH University at the workshop. The students got hands-on experience of testing blood samples of Dengue infected patients using advanced TruNat machine which was facilitated by Molbio Diagnostics.

World-wide, the month of July is observed as the ‘Dengue Awareness Month’. To mark the occasion, a ‘Dengue Awareness Vehicle’ was flagged off by the AIPH University. The vehicle, which started off from the University campus, toured several villages and the adjoining areas spreading public awareness about the disease. Side by side, AIPH University students, along with WHO Scientist Dr. BN Nagpal, carried out a community awareness programme on Dengue at Bilipada Village under Balianta block in the vicinity of Bhubaneswar.

The programmes were conducted by the Dean, School of Public Health, AIPH University, Prof Dr. Pradeep Kumar Panda. Dean, School of Biological Sciences, Prof Niranjan Behera, faculty from various departments and Manager Molbio Diagnostics Mohit Kumar Mittal were among others who participated in the event.