AINU observes landmark achievement of 1,000 Robotic surgeries in Urology and Nephrology Care

Hyderabad, 10th January 2024: AHH-owned Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology(AINU), India’s largest single specialty hospital network of Urology & Nephrology Care has announced its milestone completion of 1000 Robotic surgeries in the field of Urology, Uro-Oncology& Nephrology care. This remarkable achievement sets AINU as a leader in advanced Uro-Nephro care offering cutting-edge technology for better patient outcomes.

The Robotic Surgeriesweresuccessfullyperformed for the treatment of Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer,and reconstructiveurology (surgery torecreate, and repair areas of the urinary tract).

Speaking about the benefits of Robotic surgeries for patients, Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Chief Consultant Urologist & Managing Director, AINU said “The advantages of robotic surgery over traditional methods are evident in the post-operationexperiences of patients. Following a complete prostatectomy, individuals undergoing robotic surgery benefit from a more consistent urination pattern, eliminating the discomfort of bladder control, they also can have a normal penile erection as the delicate nerves can be effectively preserved. In the case of kidney cancers Robotic surgery has also displayed exceptional outcomes. In cases of early-stage kidney cancer, the precision of robotic surgery allows for the targeted removal of tumors while preserving the majority of the kidney. This approach stands in stark contrast to traditional methods that may necessitate the removal of the entire kidney.”

The robotic surgery program at AINU combines the expertise of highly skilled surgeons with state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgical systems. This approach allows for greater precision, dexterity, and visualization during surgeries, ultimately leading to improved clinical outcomes and reduced postoperative discomfort for patients, lesser blood loss, and faster recovery.

Patients undergoing general surgery often require more extended periods of rest before they can resume their work activities. In contrast, those undergoing robotic surgery experience quicker recovery times, enabling them to return to work sooner. This accelerated recovery not only contributes to improved patient well-being but also results in higher productivity, Dr. Mallikarjuna added.

Urological cancers are on the rise and prostate cancer is one of the most common in India. Tumors of the genitourinary system are also one of the most common tumors encountered in clinical practice, especially in the Indian subcontinent. Increased screening programs, improved cancer awareness in the general population, and with the advent of newer imaging modalities; the cancers of the Genito-urinary system are being detected at early stages. With the increasing availability of Ultrasound, the identification of kidney cancer has become very easy. Increase in life span of individuals, the incidence of prostate cancer, which is a disease of old age has become common. Robotic surgery has been quite useful in treating both these conditions with exceptional outcomes, like preserving as much kidney as possible in kidney cancer & and post-surgery ability to control urination & and preservation of penile erection in prostate cancer.

Speaking about the future of Robotic surgeries, Dr. P.C .Reddy, Senior Urologist & Executive Director, AINU said, “Robotic surgeries have become crucial in complicated surgical cases. It can be used in most inaccessible areas with ease with almost the same movements of hands, with good precision, and less blood loss. Artificial intelligence is going to further boost the use of surgical Robots. In the future, AI is going to analyze different steps in surgical procedures all over the world and advise the best steps in each procedure. It also analyses the images of the patient and helps during surgery. The future is about human surgeons collaborating with Robots to benefit the patient in the best possible manner. As the usage of the robots increases, there could be a cost benefit to the patient as well”.

As AINU continues to lead in robotic surgery advancements, the hospital remains dedicated to ongoing research, training, and collaboration to ensure that patients receive the most advanced and compassionate care.