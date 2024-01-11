China Asserts Opposition to External Interference in Maldives Amid President Muizzu’s Visit

BEIJING: China expressed its strong stance against external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives on Thursday, as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu concluded his inaugural visit to Beijing amidst a diplomatic discord with India.

In a joint statement issued following talks between Muizzu and top Chinese leaders, the statement affirmed mutual support for safeguarding core interests and emphasized China’s backing for the Maldives in upholding national sovereignty, independence, and dignity. The statement specifically underscored China’s firm opposition to external interference in the Maldives’ internal matters without explicitly naming any country.

“The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests,” the joint statement asserted, highlighting the commitment to a cooperative relationship. President Muizzu’s visit to China comes amid geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region and raises considerations about the diplomatic relationships in the area.

The diplomatic developments will be closely monitored as China and the Maldives articulate their mutual interests and commitments in the face of regional dynamics and global power relations.