AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 11th Foundation Day; National Institute goes digital, starts E-office facility

Bhubaneswar : Successfully completing the glorious journey of its first decade, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has celebrated its 11th Foundation Day today. On this occasion, the premiere national health institute has started the E-office facility. The facility will make the administrative process faster and bring more transparency in the health care process, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas. In an endevour to fulfil Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mandate of Digital India mission, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started the E-office to bring more productivity as well as quick delivery of the things, added Dr. Biswas.

On this occasion, he also informed that “AIIMS Dharmasala” started functioning from today. Any patient or his/her attendant requiring accommodation should approach the Dharmasala reception or Medical Superintendent office. Dharamsala would be fully functional (occupancy) in a phased manner. The concerned treating doctors need to sign in the request form for the patients interested to avail the facility, informed Dr. Biswas.

Delivering foundation day oration as chief guest AIIMS Patna Executive Director Prof. Gopal Krushna Pal put lights on deeper scientific insights regarding the art of breathing. He stressed upon practicing Pranayam, a person can regulate the breathing system for a healthier and long life. Dr. Pal also congratulated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for securing 17th rank in NIRF and 18th in India Today ranking.

Addressing the gathering, founder Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra emphasized on the significance of spiritual health in human life.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Prof. Akshya Kumar Bisoi said that, be it patient care, research or other social welfare activities, the institute has earned many accolades and has won the hearts of people of Odisha as well as from the neighbouring states.

Distinguished guests & dignitaries gracing the ceremony also applauded the effort of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in managing the 162 dead bodies of the unfortunate Bahanaga train tragedy.

Among others, DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy also highlighted the achievements of the national institute.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has already started the renal transplant successfully. Soon, the institute is going to start Liver transplant. For more research in health science AIIMS Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with premiere national institutes like IIT Bhubaneswar, SVNIRTAR, CCRH and CCRAS.

Earlier in the day, dignitaries paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Moderated by Dr. Sweta Singh, the ceremony was attended by faculty members, staff and students.

It may be noted here that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 15th July 2003 and the institute started functioning in 2012. Hospital was inaugurated in 2014. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is the only AIIMS whose foundation stone was laid by Shri Vajpayee. As per recent data, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is witnessing around 4500 patient footfalls per day for consultation.