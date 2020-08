New Delhi: Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket after MS Dhoni.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!,” Raina wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his.

Related

comments