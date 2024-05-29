Baripada: After BJP forms govt in Odisha, a special committee will be formed to probe what led to the sudden deterioration of the health of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, says PM Modi . Is there a conspiracy behind CM Naveen’s deteriorating health? PM Modi promises special committee for probe. ‘Is The Lobby Running Odisha In The Name Of Naveen Babu Responsible For The Poor Health Condition Of The CM?’

