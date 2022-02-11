Adoption of Modern Technology to Boost Agricultural Production

New Delhi : Agriculture is a State subject. However, Government of India supports and facilitates the State Governments through many Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector Schemes to promote modern agricultural technology amongst farmers including small and marginal ones throughout the country to boost agricultural production. Some of the major central schemes aimed at promoting modern agricultural technology amongst farmers include Agriculture Technology ManagementAgency (ATMA) Scheme, Mass Media Support to Agricultural Extension, Kisan Call Centres, Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres, Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM); promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi; establishment of National Agriculture e-Market platform (e-NAM); Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme; Per Drop More Crop (PDMC); Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture; etc.

Apart from the above. So far, under the aegis of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), 729 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have been established in various districts across the country, where scientists or subject matter specialists are involved in dissemination and demonstration of modern agricultural technology to farmers including small and marginal farmers. Scientists and subject matter specialists of KVKs are regularly trained in various ICAR Institutes, where newer technologies/ crop varieties/ agricultural practices are developed as a result of continuous research process. In turn, scientists and subject matter specialist of KVKs pass on the technologies/ Crop varieties/ Agricultural practices to the farmers in the field.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha Today.