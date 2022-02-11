Use of Electronic Media for Educating Farmers : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare is educating farmers through use of following electronic media to upgrade their knowledge on modern agriculture technologies:

The scheme ‘Mass Media Support to Agriculture Extension of ‘Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension’ is under implementation to create awareness among the farming community and educate the farmers on improved agriculture technologies. The programmes are telecast through DD Kisan, DD Regional Kendras (18) and broadcast through 96 FM Stations of All India Radio. The ‘Focused Publicity & Awareness Campaign’ is also being undertaken through electronic and print media for creating awareness among the farmers and other stakeholders on technological aspects of agriculture. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are being used to educate farmers. The ICAR institutes and KVKs have developed 283 mobile apps on different agriculture commodities for providing advisory to the farmers. ICAR has also created an electronic platform ‘Kisan Sarathi’ for supporting agriculture at local niche with national perspective to provide a seamless, multimedia, multi-ways connectivity to the farmers with the latest agricultural technologies, knowledge base and the pool of large number of Subject Matter Specialists.

The Government is implementing following schemes and activities to impart training and educate the farmers to adopt modern agriculture techniques:

A Centrally Sponsored Scheme on ‘Support to State Extension Programmes for Extension Reforms’ popularly known as ‘Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA)‘ is under implementation in 691 districts of 28 States & 5 UTs of the country. The extension activities under ATMA, inter-alia, include Farmers’ Training to upgrade their knowledge and technical skills on modern and innovative agricultural technologies. The ‘Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH)’, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme is under implementation in all States/UTs for holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa and bamboo. The ‘National Food Security Mission (NFSM)’ is under implementation in identified districts of 28 States and 2 UTs viz. Ladakh and J&K of the country to increase the production and productivity of rice, wheat, pulses, coarse cereals and nutri- cereals (millets) through area expansion and productivity enhancement. Under ‘Sub-Mission on Plan Protection & Plant Quarantine’ the ‘Farmer Field Schools (FFSs)’ are conducted to educate farmers on various aspects of Integrated Pest Management. Four Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institutes (FMTTIs) located at Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Biswanath Chariali (Assam) are engaged in imparting training to various categories of trainees including farmers, in the field of Farm Mechanization in agriculture sector. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has established a network of 729 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country mandated with Technology Assessment and Demonstration for its Application and Capacity Development. KVKs organize demonstrations, training programms and skill development programs for the benefit of farmers and farm women, rural youth and in-service extension personnel.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha Today.