Contribution of Agricultural Export in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

New Delhi : During 2019-20, the value of India’s agri-exports of principal agri commodities group was Rs.2,52,297 crore which was 1.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices. Despite covid-19 pandemic, there has been 22.8% growth in agri exports at Rs. 3, 09,939 crore with a share of 1.6% to GDP during 2020-21.

Ministry of Food Processing industries (MoFPI) is implementing a Central Sector umbrella scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) since 2016-17 to support creation of modern infrastructure projects, setting/upgrading the food manufacturing units, value chain development in perishables, backward and forward linkages etc. Also, MoFPI is implementing centrally sponsored “PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme” for providing financial, technical and business support for upgradation/setting up of 2 lakh micro food processing units in a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore. The Scheme adopts One District One Product (ODOP) approach to reap the benefit of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services and marketing of products. Besides, under the aegis of DA&FW, Rs. one lakh crore ‘Agri infrastructure fund’ has been provided for post-harvest infrastructure for farmers. Also, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) is being implemented to ensure forward and backward linkage through a cluster approach with the active participation of all stakeholders.

As per the study report conducted under ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, the harvest and post-harvest losses of major cereals ranged from 4.65 – 5.99 %, pulses ranged from 6.36 – 8.41 %, oilseeds ranged from 3.24 – 9.96% ,fruits ranged from 6.70 % to 15.88%; vegetables ranged from 4.58% to 12.44% fish, meat and milk the losses were 10.52%, 2.71% and 0.92% respectively.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha Today.