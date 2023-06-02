ADM R Hari Kumar, CNS Meets The First Batch Of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Cadets Undergoing Afloat/sea Training At Southern Naval Command

Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS interacted with the cadets of King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia, undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. 55 cadets of the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) along with five Directing Staff are attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy. The CNS was apprised of the ongoing harbour and afloat training activities including familarisation sea sorties. He was also briefed on the progress made by the trainees within the training period.



As part of the training curriculum, simulator training was undertaken for the cadets prior embarking for the sea training phase. The cadets have completed 10 days at sea onboard the Indian Naval Ships. During the sea sorties, they were exposed to rigorous training on practical aspects of navigation and seamanship with emphasis on navigation in pilotage waters, anchoring, coastal navigation, replenishment at sea, sea boats, firefighting and emergency drills. A two-day harbour training on sail training ship INS Sudarshini is also planned to familiarise them with the rigours of life onboard a sail ship.



The cadets shared their training experiences with the CNS – their first ever sailing onboard any warship. During the discussions, the Directing Staff expressed their appreciation on the high-quality training and exposure that they received onboard the IN ships. In his address, the CNS welcomed the RSNF delegation in India and reaffirmed that the maiden training of Saudi cadets by Indian Navy as testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India as also the two Navies. He acknowledged the assistance received from the Govt of Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan. Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, the CNS reaffirmed that the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies. He also brought out that both countries share similar views with regard to maritime security and closely operate with each other towards ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.



