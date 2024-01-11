Aditya Birla Health Insurance Unveils ‘Activ One’

Bhubaneswar, January 11, 2024: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (“ABHICL”), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital, India’s leading, well-diversified financial services provider, announced the launch of

‘Activ One,’ a simplified and comprehensive health insurance plan that empowers its policyholders with tailor-made solutions to meet not just their health insurance needs but also enables them to be the healthiest version of themselves.

Loaded with industry leading features such as 100% HealthReturnsTM, Claim Protect, No Sub-Limits, Super Reload and Super Credit, Activ One is ABHICL’s most comprehensive product yet, offering customers a one-stop-solution for their health assurance and their health insurance needs

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “Activ One is a result of us being good at listening to our stakeholders – our customers, advisors, distributors and partners. Based on their inputs and insights, we developed Activ One, that addresses the needs of every consumer – across their different health or life stages, and at stages of battling chronic ailments. With seven variants built into one product, we are offering the Power of One, to all. At ABHI, our vision has always been to incentivize wellness, encouraging policyholders to embrace a healthier lifestyle and holistic well-being. Through Activ One, we want to ensure that our policyholders experience a simplified and comprehensive healthcare solution that is personalised, rewarding and worry-free.”

Activ One stands out with its wide-ranging set of built-in features, including coverage for in-patient hospitalization and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses extending up to 90 and 180 days. For the first time Aditya Birla Health will offer coverage live-in partners (same or opposite sex) under the policy. This apart, the policy has chronic care cover which provides Day 1 cover (zero waiting period) to people with seven chronic conditions such as Asthma, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Obesity and Coronary Artery Disease (PTCA done prior to 1 year).

Reinforcing ABHICL’s commitment to well-being, Activ One includes the HealthReturnsTM feature, which enables policyholders to earn back their entire premium (up to 100% HealthReturns) which can be accrued on the basis of Healthy Heart Score™, the fitness assessment result and the number of Active Dayz™ recorded on a monthly basis. A customer can earn “Active Dayz™ by undertaking any prescribed fitness activities like, walking 10,000 steps, or undertaking regular exercise, yoga sessions etc. Funds earned as HealthReturns™ can be used for payment of renewal premium and other non-medical expenses, out-patient expenses etc.

With no capping on maximum age of entry, Activ One includes an optional coverage for durable equipment, second medical opinion, personal accidents, critical illnesses, and a cancer booster as well.