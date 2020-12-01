Aditya Aluminium sets up state-of-the-art eye care centre in Rengali, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Aditya Birla Group’s Aditya Aluminium, Lapanga today launched a modern eye care centre at Puruna Basti in Rengali town, in partnership with the Sambalpur-based Trilochan Netralaya. Mr. Niranjan Sahu, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) inaugurated this state-of-the-art ‘Vision Centre’.

The function was graced by Dr. Vivekananda Mishra, HR Head, Aditya Aluminium Lapanga and Mr. Krishna Kumar Pandey, Cluster Liaison Head, Sambalpur, Dr. Sashi Bhushan Patel, Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, local PRI members, and the leadership team of Aditya Aluminium and Trilochan Netralaya.

Mr. Sahu welcomed the endeavours of Aditya Aluminium and Trilochan Netralaya to bring the best of eye care in the Rengali block. In the words of Mr. Sahu, “this first of its kind Centre is a boom to the people of Rengali block”. Dr. Vivekananda Mishra apprised the august audience that the Centre would cater to over 10,000 people. Dr. Patel, welcoming the move, stressed upon the importance and need of eye care centres in Odisha.

Dr. Shiva Prasad Sahoo, Trilochan Netralaya’s Founder Director, while introducing innovative techniques in vision care, gave a live demonstration on the use of telemedicine and telehealth technologies in the community for continued better healthcare delivery.

The Aditya Birla Group has been in the forefront of providing healthcare to the underprivileged. Under the stewardship of Mrs. Rajashreeji Birla, in CSR engagements, the Group holds near 5000 healthcare camps and eye care is a priority.

