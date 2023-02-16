Adani Wilmar’s Fortune Online Store successfully completes 2 years

Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest packaged food FMCG companies, marks the milestone of completing 2 successful years in the D2C space with its e-commerce platform – Fortune Online. The one-of-its-kind pioneering platform has consistently expanded its presence to 25+ cities across India over the past couple of years. With a loyal consumer base, Fortune Online has emerged as one of the fastest growing D2C platforms in India’s FMCG sector.

Talking about this phenomenal feat, Mr. Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to celebrate two years of success with our online store; this is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and hard work and dedication of our team. We aim to drive growth and meet consumer demands by providing last-mile service through our new Fortune Online vertical. The platform has enabled us to not only connect with our patrons but also get real-time feedback on products, enhancing our capability to innovate and disrupt in a strategic manner. Over the years, we have aggressively introduced newer product categories and diversified our product portfolio to increase our market share.”

He further added, “Fortune Online has been conducting extensive on-ground activation programmes across key markets. Our app-exclusive Bharti Mela in Gujarat that capitalized on the traditional spirit and consumer demand was among the most successful engagement programmes. We believe the combination of products under the brand Kohinoor and brand Fortune, will enable us to register strong demand momentum going forward. In a bid to offer a customised shopping experience, we aim to enhance our offering by targeting and catering to niche consumer segments.”

Launched in 2021, Fortune Online started as a Chatbot to cater to the high demand for essential goods during the peak COVID period. With changing times, Fortune Online has undergone a transformative journey, scaling from Chatbot into an e-commerce platform.

After a successful pilot in Ahmedabad, Fortune Online expanded to more than 25+ cities across India, including a mix of metro cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Driving a value-led proposition, the platform offers products directly from the company at the best rates to end consumers. Furthermore, the digital customer outreach strategy has enabled the brand to help us churn crores of impressions across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

With its product portfolio expanding constantly, Adani Wilmar aims to enter every kitchen and connect with households across the country. The platform offers an array of kitchen essentials like wheat flour, edible oils, suji, rawa and maida as well as Ready-To-Eat products like poha and khichdi. Customers can avail of benefits such as one-day delivery of products under Adani Wilmar’s brands such as Fortune and Kohinoor