PM Narendra Modi to address Economic Times Global Business Summit on 17th February

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister  Narendra Modi will address the Economic Times Global Business Summit on 17th February at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi around 7:40 PM.

The theme of the Global Business Summit 2023 is “Resilience. Influence. Dominance”. The two-day Summit is being held on 17-18 February.

The Global Business Summit is  hosted annually by The Times Group. It will bring together thought leaders, policy makers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges. More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the Summit.

