Adani Vidya Mandir wins NYC Green School Award

Ahmedabad – Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad (AVMA), won the prestigious Green School Award at the 7th NYC Green School Conference. The international recognition came for the school’s exemplary approach towards imparting eco-conscious education. The recognition came on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York where India’s dedication towards sustainable education and its proactive stance in tackling critical environmental issues were highlighted.

AVMA, whose curriculum focuses on biodiversity, has taken up several initiatives to help families address the educational needs of their children. Some of these measures enable families to set aside money over a period of time which can then be used for their higher education or to support their career transitions.

The themes celebrated at the NYC Green School Conference encompass achievements like vibrant eco-clubs and programmes to engage students in tree planting, waste reduction, and conservation, and spreading awareness about the environment; educating students about sustainable techniques, climate change, and ecological conservation; eco-consciousness that includes eco clubs, FSCI recognition, and a food safety committee.

AVMA has transformed its campus into an eco-friendly one. It uses solar power and has rainwater harvesting and waste management systems.

The school actively seeks global partnerships and collaborations. It has already established partnerships with the UNICEF and is currently in the process of finalising a partnership with the UNESCO. These collaborations are aimed at sharing knowledge, facilitating exchange of best practices and taking up collaborative efforts to address global challenges and adopt sustainable practices.

AVMA is the only private school in Gujarat to collaborate with the UNICEF and the first private school in Ahmedabad city to be accredited by the NABET under the Quality Council of India. The school collaborated with the UNICEF by participating in the Climate Action Summit, 2023.

Two students from AVMA, Alvina Roy and Gitanshu Chavda, have earned full scholarships for AFS intercultural exchange programs in Brazil and China.

The Adani Foundation, in partnership with NIE International, has joined hands under the facilitation of the Temasek Foundation (Singapore) to launch an extensive STEM Leadership Programme.



