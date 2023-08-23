Adani portfolio delivers a Stellar Performance; EBITDA grows 42% Y-o-Y to INR 23,532 crore in Q1 FY24

The Adani Group portfolio delivered yet another outstanding performance with all-time high quarterly profit (EBITDA) of INR 23,532 crore, 42% higher year-on-year. The June quarter FY24 results compendium for its portfolio of listed companies were released today.

The core infrastructure and utility platform, which generates stable and assured cashflows, accounted for 86% of the total portfolio EBITDA and stood at INR 20,233 crore. This gives a high level of stability and multi-decadal earnings predictability and visibility. The robust profits have resulted in the portfolio gaining a very strong liquidity position. The cash balance at the end of June 2023 was INR 42,115 crore, 4.2% higher than a quarter ago.

The success of incubation story continued under Adani Enterprises. Airports, green hydrogen and other businesses under the flagship incubator saw their profits almost double year-on-year. With EBITDA of INR 1718 crore, these businesses contributed 7% to the portfolio EBITDA.

The robust portfolio performance was primarily driven by the renewable power business under Adani Green, infrastructure businesses under Adani Enterprises, and cement businesses under Adani Cement. Adani Green reported EBITDA of INR 2,200 crore, a 67% rise Y-o-Y. This was on the back of an increase in operational capacity by 43% to 8,316 MW. The adjacent cement business also showed a strong operating performance because of cost optimization and improving synergies. EBITDA per tonne increased to INR 1253 from INR 888 in June 22 quarter and INR 1079 in March 23 quarter. As a result, EBITDA of the cement business grew 54% Y-o-Y to INR 1,935 crore.