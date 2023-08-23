National

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate Annual Capacity Building Plan & Induction Training Module for DoSEL, MSDE and MoE

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate the Annual Capacity Building Plan & Induction Training Module for DoSEL, MSDE and MoE. With Mission Karmayogi, we’re shaping a future-ready civil service aligned with the aspirations of our citizens.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.