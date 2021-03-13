Adani Dhamra Port observes National Safety week

Dharma: 50th National Safety week has been observed at Dhamra port premises. In this week-long celebration various programmes i.e competitions, awareness were organised for the port workers and officers. In the conclusion day of this week long programme efficient workers and officers get felicitated. By addressing the conclusion day Dhamra Pot Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy emphasized on the rules of safety should be obeyed by everyone. Among others, Port Operation Officer Sudeep Dasgupta, HR Head Tapas Acharya, Security Officer Sunil Thomas, Prashant Pal had also given their statements regarding safety measures.

Related