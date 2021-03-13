President of India to join as Chief Guest on 18th Convocation of NIT Rourkela on 21st March

Rourkela: President of India Ram Nath Kovind has pleased to grace the 18th Convocation of NIT Rourkela as Chief Guest on 21st March 2021 (Sunday) and will deliver the convocation address. The convocation function will start at 10.00 a.m. in the Bhubaneswar Behera Auditorium of NIT Rourkela.

Governor of Odisha Shri Ganeshi Lal, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Government of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, Shri Naba Kishore Das, have also given their kind consent to grace the convocation event as Guests of Honour.

The degree/medal/award details are as follows:

Honorary DSc degree will be conferred to 3 eminent persons of the country.

Total of 1470 degrees (753 UG, 599 PG, 118 PhDs) Degrees will be awarded to students.

B. Arch 17 B. Tech 544 Dual Degree B. Tech & M. Tech 117 Int. MSc. (5 year) 75 M. Tech 424 M. Sc. 125 MBA 25 MA 21 M. Tech – Research 4 Ph. D 118

6 gold and 70 silver institute medals shall be given to students.

5 endowment gold medals and 5 endowment awards shall also be given to students.

Total of 8 Alumni will be conferred with Distinguished Alumnus Award–2020.

List of Distinguished Alumnus Awardees is attached with this mail. LIVE link and other details of the programme will be shared soon.

More details on 18th convocation:

https://nitrkl.ac.in/ Convocation/Webpages/ Invitation.aspx