Adani DAV Public School organises Blood Donation Camp; 66 unit blood collected

Dhamra : In line with the observance of World Red Cross Day 2022, in collaboration with Blood Bank of Bhadrakh district a blood donation camp has been organised at Adani DAV school campus on 8th May. Amitabh Bose, Head, Dhamra LNG terminal inaugurated this camp. A total of 66 units of blood were collected. Blood bank of Bhadrakh district felicitated Adani DAV school principal with appreciation certificate. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. School Principal Krusnapriya Sarangi had put her kindness in the picture by enlighten the lamp. Teacher Gayatri Mohapatra focused on the significance of the day. Junior Red Cross advisor Arun Kumar Mohapatra coordinated the celebration. On this occasion Bhadrakh district blood bank members, all teachers of Adani DAV School, Scout-Guide students, parents were present. Santosh Kumar Tripathy gave a vote of thanks.