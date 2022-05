President confers 13 Shaurya Chakras, including six posthumous, during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1)

New Delhi :President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred 13 Shaurya Chakras, including six posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on May 10, 2022. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order. Following is the list of awardees in order of presentation:

S No

RANK AND NAME

Service

SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)

1.

IC-83765X CAPTAIN ASHUTOSH KUMAR, 18TH BATTALION, THE MADRAS REGIMENT (MYSORE) (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

2.

3002089Y HAVILDAR ANIL KUMAR TOMAR, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

3.

3196376N HAVILDAR PINKU KUMAR, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

4.

16113819N HAVILDAR KASHIRAY BAMMANALLI, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 44TH BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

5.

JC-442366M NAIB SUBEDAR SREEJITH M, SENA MEDAL, 17TH BATTALION, THE MADRAS REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

6.

2624461M SEPOY MARUPROLU JASWANTH KUMAR REDDY, 17TH BATTALION, THE MADRAS REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS)

ARMY

PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

1.

IC-40716F LIEUTENANT GENERAL (NOW GENERAL) MANOJ PANDE, AVSM, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS

ARMY

2.

IC-41067N LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAI SINGH NAIN, AVSM, SM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

3.

AIR MARSHAL SHASHIKER CHOUDHARY, AVSM, VSM, ADC (17645) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL)

AIR FORCE

4.

AIR MARSHAL MANAVENDRA SINGH AVSM, VrC, VSM, ADC (16983) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

5.

AIR MARSHAL SANDEEP SINGH, AVSM, VM, ADC (17312) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

6.

IC-43686A LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJIV RAI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

7.

IC-43842Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANIK KUMAR DAS, SENA MEDAL**, VSM , THE INFANTRY

ARMY

8.

DR-10339F LIEUTENANT GENERAL NANDA KISHORE SAHOO, VSM, THE ARMY DENTAL CORPS

ARMY

9.

IC-40500A LIEUTENANT GENERAL YOGESH KUMAR JOSHI, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

10.

AIR MARSHAL AMIT DEV, AVSM, VSM, ADC (16972) FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED)

AIR FORCE

11.

IC-39501W LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANANT PRASAD SINGH, AVSM, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE (RETIRED)

ARMY

12.

IC-41456N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAKESH KUMAR ANAND, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS (RETIRED)

ARMY

13.

IC-41509F LIEUTENANT GENERAL KANWAL JEET SINGH DHILLON, UYSM, YSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

14.

VICE ADMIRAL RAVNEET SINGH, AVSM, NM (02646-N) (RETIRED)

NAVY

UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL

1.

IC-43285L LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA PRATAP PANDEY, AVSM, VSM, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 15 CORPS

ARMY

2.

IC-43295P LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVIN KHOSLA, AVSM, SM, VSM, 5 GORKHA RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 4 CORPS

ARMY

3.

IC-43370N LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOHNSON P MATHEW, AVSM, VSM, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 3 CORPS

ARMY

4.

IC-43444X LIEUTENANT GENERAL P GOPALAKRISHNA MENON, AVSM, THE SIKH REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 14 CORPS

ARMY

ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

1.

AIR MARSHAL VIKRAM SINGH, VSM (17699) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

2.

IC-40801K LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJENDRA KUMAR BANSIWAL, THE INTELLIGENCE CORPS

ARMY

3.

IC-41121W LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJ KUMAR SHARMA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY

ARMY

4.

IC-41131A LIEUTENANT GENERAL PREM PRASHAD MALHOTRA, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS

ARMY

5.

IC-42336F LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJAI KUMAR SINGH, YSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

6.

IC-43667P LIEUTENANT GENERAL KARANBIR SINGH BRAR, THE ARMOURED CORPS

ARMY

7.

IC-43771H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUBRAMANIAN MOHAN, SM, VSM, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE

ARMY

8.

IC-44044X LIEUTENANT GENERAL DHIRAJ SETH, THE ARMOURED CORPS

ARMY

9.

REAR ADMIRAL (NOW VICE ADMIRAL) TARUN SOBTI, VSM (03350-N)

NAVY

10.

REAR ADMIRAL (NOW VICE ADMIRAL) AJAY KOCHHAR, NM (03326-H)

NAVY

11.

AIR MARSHAL AVINASH GOPAL KSHIRSAGAR, VSM (17277) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL)

AIR FORCE

12.

AIR MARSHAL ALOK SINGH, VSM (17622) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL)

AIR FORCE

13.

AIR MARSHAL RAVI GOPAL KRISHNA KAPOOR, VM (18253) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

14.

AIR MARSHAL NARMDESHWAR TIWARI, VM (18270) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

15.

AIR VICE MARSHAL (NOW AIR MARSHAL) CHAKALAYIL RAJAPPA MOHAN, VSM (18517) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS)

AIR FORCE

16.

IC-44038K MAJOR GENERAL HARIHARAN DHARMARAJAN, SM**, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS

ARMY

17.

IC-44095L MAJOR GENERAL ANIL KUMAR KASHID, VSM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY

ARMY

18.

IC-44546A MAJOR GENERAL SANJEEV KUMAR SENGAR, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

19.

IC-48067W MAJOR GENERAL RASHIM BALI, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

20.

IC-48389W MAJOR GENERAL HARJEET SINGH SAHI, YSM, SM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

21.

IC-42313A MAJOR GENERAL NUDURUPATI DURGA PRASAD, VSM, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

22.

REAR ADMIRAL GK HARISH, VSM (41159-T)

NAVY

23.

REAR ADMIRAL B SIVAKUMAR, VSM (50992-R)

NAVY

24.

GO-002130F, CHIEF ENGINEER (CIVIL), SHRI VIMAL GOSWAMI, HQ CE PROJECT UDAYAK

BRO

SHAURYA CHAKRA

1.

SS-45282W MAJOR RAVI KUMAR CHAUDHARY, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

2.

IC-72371Y MAJOR ARUN KUMAR PANDEY, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

3.

SEPOY NEERAJ AHLAWAT, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

4.

RIFLEMAN MUKESH KUMAR, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES 9TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

5.

GROUP CAPTAIN PERMINDER ANTIL (26686) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

6.

CAPTAIN (NOW MAJOR) VIKAS KHATRI, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY 16TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

7.

G/5008754Y RIFLEMAN RAKESH SHARMA, 5 ASSAM RIFLES

ARMY