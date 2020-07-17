Actress Rumana Molla Talks About Her Role In Zee5’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’

By Roy



Hindi comedy-drama ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ has already come on the floors on 16th July. Released on Zee5, the film stars Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati, Rumana Molla in prime roles. Here we bring you an exclusive conversation with ‘Irada’ fame Rumana who excitingly speaks about her experience in the film and journey so far.



Q- How are you feeling having worked in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’? Tell us your take on your role in the movie.



A- I am really excited about my role in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ because for the first time I got to play a role of completely new and of a different shade. I am sure it would be a great experience seeing how people react to it. The dialogues, monologues, and the entire experience was so much fun. Because these are not the things that you usually do, or use such lingo in normal life and that is the beauty and challenge when you play a completely different character and perform it in a convincing way.



Q- How was your experience with the team of ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’?



A- It was fun working with Gautam Gulati, Sumit Gulati, and Urvashi Rautela. She is a pleasant person to work with. We used to discuss lot of scenes over the phone.



Q- When did you decide to become an actor?



A- I always wanted to become a performer. I was keen for dancing at first. Acting was there as part of everything, but it came later on the bigger picture. All it takes, when you really work hard for it and patiently wait for your turn.



Q- How would you describe your character in ‘Irada’?



A- My character in ‘Irada’ is one of my memorable and favorite characters. Its a bit difficult when you work in breaks. But throughout Irada, we shot with a continuity. Due to that, I was immersed in my role and that’s how it went.



Q- Tell our readers about your first movie and journey so far.



A- I debuted with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama-2’; ‘Irada’ was my second film. I have done a cameo in ‘Ek Villain’. I was also associated with a promotional video for ‘Pink’ in which the whole idea of the movie was presented.

This film took a while to release but I don’t feel gap because I was also working for few other projects those will be out soon. You will see me both on web and big screens.



Q- How are the promotional works for ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ going during lockdown?



A- We are involved in promoting the project from home itself. I believe that’s the best we can do right now to keep up the continuity until things get back to normal.



Q- What would you say about the ongoing chaos post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death?



A- I have been asked about my views on the unfortunate incident of Sushant Singh Rajput. Its tragic indeed. But I guess I shouldn’t opine anything because I didn’t know him personally, nor have I worked with him. On the other part, debates on nepotism and similar things are old stories.



Q- Please share your views and experience about self-tapped auditions for aspiring artists.



A- In self tapped auditions actors are given the description of the character, instructions, situation. And with all the given information the person has to enact at home and record the video and send it. Sometimes you might have to do it couple of times with things interchanged.



Q- What are the upcoming projects you are working in?



A- I have two films that are going to be released this year hopefully. One is ‘How To Kill Your Husband’ in which Ahana Kumra is also there. And the another one is ‘Zindagi Teen Din’ directed by Nikhil Agnihotri. Apart from that I have the second season of ‘Dev D2’.

Related

comments