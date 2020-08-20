About 21 crore mandays employment provided and Rs.16,768 crore spent by the seventh week of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

New Delhi: The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) is taking action on mission mode to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their native villages of 6 states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Abhiyaan is empowering villagers with livelihood opportunities in 116 districts of these states.

By the seventh week itself a total of about 21 crore mandays employment has been provided and Rs.16,768 crore has been spent so far. In the pursuit of the objectives of the Abhiyaan, a large number of structures have been created including 77974 water conservation structures, 2.33 lakh rural houses, 17933 cattle shed, 11372 farm ponds, and 3552 community sanitary complexes. In addition, 6300 works have been taken up through District Mineral Funds, 764 Gram Panchayats have been provided internet connectivity, and 25487 candidates have been provided skill training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) during the Abhiyaan.

The GKRA’s success so far can be seen as convergent efforts of 12 Ministries/Departments and State Governments, which are giving higher quantum of benefits to the migrant workers and rural communities.

The Abhiyaan was launched to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages and similarly affected citizens in rural areas, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The stage is set for a longer term initiative for jobs and livelihoods for those who choose to stay back.

