Adani Skill Development Center Training through E-Learning

Dhamra: The corona pandemic has made a global impact in the past months and still continues to hit most of the sectors, with education being one of the most affected ones. Students across the world are losing valuable time in their education during the imposed lockdown amidst fear of pandemic. The worst situation has forced the schools, colleges, coaching and training institutions to shut down and students to stay at home.

At such a time, the extended lockdown is forcing the education sector in India to rapidly evolve. Most schools and institutions have came up with the idea of online education, conducting classes online for students to start their respective academic year, instead of wasting time due to the delay in reopening of schools.

With keeping this in view Adani Skill Development Centre Dhamra has come up with an innovative idea of organizing online skill related classes, vocational training for the enrolled students across the state. Since, Lockdown the ASDC Dhamra is continuously using the best practices and implementing online e learning skill classes for their trainees who are studying remotely. The trainer’s of ASDC have been trained completely to cope with this change of conducting online classes and also learned many innovative classroom teaching experiences to share in this virtual platform. The ASDC Dhamra till now has enrolled a total of 115+ candidates into its various online courses like Basic Functional English, Digital Literacy, GST and Tally, Basic Home Health Care and Assistant Electrician Theory based learning. The focus is given to impart quality based training, with interactive sessions including video based learning, PPT making, Online Project and creative activities and many more.

In this pandemic time, it’s the effort of Adani Skill Development Centre, Dhamra that plays a vital role in strengthening the society, informing and educating people and which in turn creating a strong social and cultural impact on the society and also in the lives of the underprivileged.

