With higher number of patients getting cured, India’s total Recoveries Reach nearly 21 lakh

New Delhi: With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have reached nearly 21 lakh today. Recovery of 20,96,664 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Focus on Standard of Care protocol including use of non-invasive oxygen, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, and improved ambulance services have culminated in yielding the desired results.

With the recoveries of 58,794 in the last 24 hours, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached nearly 74% (73.91%) reflecting that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months.

India has posted more than 14 lakh (14,10,269) recoveries than the active cases (6,86,395 which are under active medical care). The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 24.19% of the total positive cases.

Early identification through TESTING, surveillance & contact TRACING along with focus on timely and appropriate clinical TREATMENT of COVID19 patients have ensured that not only is the Case Fatality Rate is lower than the global average and progressively declining ( current figure is 1.89%), but also a small proportion of the active cases are on ventilator support.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

Related

comments