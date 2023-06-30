A.P. Hota appointed as the new Chairman of Federal Bank

Mumbai : Reserve Bank of India accorded approval for the appointment of A.P. Hota as the part-time Chairman of the Bank with effect from June 29, 2023 till January 14, 2026. A. P. Hota was serving as an independent Director on the Board of the Bank since January 15, 2018.

Abhay Prasad Hota has 27 years of experience in Reserve Bank between 1982 and 2009. While at the Reserve Bank of India, he served as Nominee Director to the Board of Vijaya Bank and subsequently Andhra Bank. He was the architect of NPCI and served as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) between 2009 and 2017.

He completed his Master’s degree in literature from Sambalpur University and is an Honorary Fellow of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.