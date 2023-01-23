9th Day of .FEST took the Bhubaneswar people on a Fusion Fiesta like Never Before

Bhubaneswar : More than fifteen thousand people from all corners of the city converged at the IDCO Exhibition Ground on Day 9 of .FEST to witness the fusion fiesta like never before by Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Srinidhi Ghatate and Aseema Panda. All the artists were felicitated by Shri, Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Dot fest turned bigger and inclusive today as 100 BMC SUH-Urban Homeless indulge in the city festivities on the 9th day of Bhubaneswar Live.

Day 9 of .FEST started with immersive Nature Trails in the morning, post which visitors got a chance to explore temple food and desserts at Old Town. The International Food Festival, which has been a big crowd-puller since the beginning saw foodies turn up in numbers to enjoy cuisines and dishes from around the world. The International Food festival flourished with over INR12 Lakhs in business on the previous day, i.e., 22nd January.

The Flea Market, which was founded with the intention of displaying the handicrafts and textiles of Odisha, also proved to be a wonderful crowd-puller, offering a shopping experience for visitors with more than 120 stalls showcasing locally made goods and crafts. The Flea market made business worth around INR 7.6 Lakhs on 22nd January, which highlights that .FEST has provided regional entrepreneurs with an opportunity like never before.

Day 10 of the .FEST will feature the final Bhubaneswar live concert, hosting the theme of ‘Non-stop Bhubaneswar’. Artists and performers for the night will include Sukhwinder Singh, Salman Yusuff Khan, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal.