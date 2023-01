Mumbai : IDBI Bank reported a 60% rise in net profit to ₹927cr for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Bank had posted a net profit of ₹578 crore in the previous year quarter. IDBI Bank’s Operating Profit stood at ₹2,051 crore, growth of 16% YoY. The NII stood at ₹2,925 crore, growth of 23% YoY and 7% QoQ. CASA to Total Deposit Ratio stood at 54.44%.