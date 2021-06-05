8 quintals of ganja seized, 2 arrested in Koraput

Bhubaneswar : In a major breakthrough, the Koraput police seized a truck loaded with eight quintal of ganja and arrested two person from near Tusuba village in the district, here on Saturday.

According to reports, the Nandapur SDPO, Lamtaput police outpost in-charge Dillip Pradhan and sub-inspector Vhita Pradhan organised a vehicle check near the village and intercepted a speeding truck on a suspicion and found the banned materials. The truck was transporting the contraband to UP. The ganja was packed in 32 bags.

The two peddlers arrested on charges of involvement in smuggling of the contraband have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Anikt Singh residents of Uttar Pradesh .

Further investigation is on, said reports quoting the Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.